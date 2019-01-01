 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jesus OG

by Sixtech

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.