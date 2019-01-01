About this product
Jesus OG by Sixtech
About this strain
Jesus OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.
About this brand
Sixtech
Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.