Platinum GSC

by Sixtech

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

About this brand

Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.