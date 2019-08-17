 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Purple Heart

by Sixtech

Purple Heart by Sixtech

T-H-Sea

My Hybrid Go To! I put the MM that is So mesmerizing I put in these 6" long glass vials, I am able to see every bud. I roll the vial under morning sunlight (so many colors, beautiful Red Hairs all under a crystal Frosting) sipping on morning coffee... It's not like I get up early every morning and medicate it would not be possible. At time there are exceptions like Purple Heart... You can get Focused, Creative, Uplifting, Happy, Takes away anxiety. No Paranoia! Thank you!

Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.