T-H-Sea on August 17th, 2019

My Hybrid Go To! I put the MM that is So mesmerizing I put in these 6" long glass vials, I am able to see every bud. I roll the vial under morning sunlight (so many colors, beautiful Red Hairs all under a crystal Frosting) sipping on morning coffee... It's not like I get up early every morning and medicate it would not be possible. At time there are exceptions like Purple Heart... You can get Focused, Creative, Uplifting, Happy, Takes away anxiety. No Paranoia! Thank you!