 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Purple Trainwreck

Purple Trainwreck

by Sixtech

Write a review
Sixtech Cannabis Clones Purple Trainwreck

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Purple Trainwreck by Sixtech

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Trainwreck

Purple Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

About this brand

Sixtech Logo
Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.