Shishkaberry

by Sixtech

Sixtech Cannabis Clones Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry by Sixtech

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or "Kish," is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry's buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.