A great strain that we’ve taken pride in growing since 2015, often imitated but never replicated. Our cut is the definition of Sour Tangie. Very creative and heady effects that many of us need to get going. Some call this the glass of OJ to start the day. East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.