Hybrid

Blue Frost

by Skagit Organics

Skagit Organics Cannabis Flower Blue Frost

We began as a medical collective of growers, processors, and dispenseries providing quality products to people who truly need them. We work hard to ensure the products we make are safe and effective. At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State. We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high. We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.

Blue Frost

Blue Frost
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

