Indica

Dj Short Blueberry RSO 0.5g

by Skagit Organics

About this product

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

About this brand

We began as a medical collective of growers, processors, and dispenseries providing quality products to people who truly need them. We work hard to ensure the products we make are safe and effective. At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State. We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high. We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.