Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Portable magnetic dab tool with unique design. This options allow the user to feel free of a decision to travel with their Skama pen, no need to fit that sticky dab tool anywhere else but inside your unit. Plus it comes with its own personal shammy cloth to wipe after use. Full ceramic donut bowl chamber gives a nice even vape, heating more wax altogether rather than having just certain sections receiving more indirect heat than other areas. Vape pen has 3 temperature settings to vape your different grade concentrates. The atomizer comes with a no thread lock system easily preventing gunky residue buildup within the thread from extensive use. -650 mah battery -Low temp just enough to give a sweet, tasty vapor pull. -Magnetic dab tool -No thread lock system -Dab tool cleaning cloth
