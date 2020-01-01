 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Skama Tek v1.0

by Skama Tek

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Portable magnetic dab tool with unique design. This options allow the user to feel free of a decision to travel with their Skama pen, no need to fit that sticky dab tool anywhere else but inside your unit. Plus it comes with its own personal shammy cloth to wipe after use. Full ceramic donut bowl chamber gives a nice even vape, heating more wax altogether rather than having just certain sections receiving more indirect heat than other areas. Vape pen has 3 temperature settings to vape your different grade concentrates. The atomizer comes with a no thread lock system easily preventing gunky residue buildup within the thread from extensive use. -650 mah battery -Low temp just enough to give a sweet, tasty vapor pull. -Magnetic dab tool -No thread lock system -Dab tool cleaning cloth

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

Skama Tek 1.0 is the go to, portable vaporizer pen suitable for any user. We understand importance of discreetly consuming your medical product, keeping it as simple as possible yet still feeling up-to-date with a modern and unique device. Version 1.0 is for concentrates and perfect for EDM festivals. It boasts several patent pending features unseen on the market. 1. Magnetic stylus dab tool inside the pen 2. No thread lock system 3. One more feature to top it off in Version 1.5