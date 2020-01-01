 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Nightmare Cookies Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Nightmare Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Skord Marijuana

About this product

About this strain

Nightmare Cookies

Nightmare Cookies

A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation. 

About this brand

