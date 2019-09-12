Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
This is the strain not only for the GMO lover but anyone that loves first class funk. Heavy hitting euphoria and relaxation that is great for all day use. Mint Chocolate Chip x GMO
on September 12th, 2019
Always wanting to try something new, I chose the Wonka Bars. This strain hit me really hard euphorically initially but then mellowed out after a half hour and took me where I wanted to be, just chill and wanting to kick it.