Wonka Bars

by SKöRD

SKöRD Cannabis Flower Wonka Bars

About this product

This is the strain not only for the GMO lover but anyone that loves first class funk. Heavy hitting euphoria and relaxation that is great for all day use. Mint Chocolate Chip x GMO

vernass

Always wanting to try something new, I chose the Wonka Bars. This strain hit me really hard euphorically initially but then mellowed out after a half hour and took me where I wanted to be, just chill and wanting to kick it.

About this brand

Founded in 2015, SKöRD is a cannabis producer/processor operating out of Battle Ground, Washington. We produce all our product out of a 7200 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up to not only produce the best quality cannabis possible but also the cleanest. Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. Our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving to create the highest standards possible and elevate consumer expectations. Above all, we are cannabis purists and connoisseurs; we grow what we love, hand-crafted and clean, we produce what we want to experience, preserved and showcased. We do it this way for ourselves, but the ultimate reward is sharing it with other enthusiasts who, like us, have a profound appreciation for extraordinary unadulterated cannabis