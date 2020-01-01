 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. The Black Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

The Black Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Skunk Train Farm

Skunk Train Farm Cannabis Pre-rolls The Black Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

About this strain

The Black

The Black

The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.

About this brand

