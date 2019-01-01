About this product
This homeopathic cannabis-infused soaking salt rivals anything you might find at your local bath store, with the addition of our pain rub solutions and merlot wine added in; the ancient Romans knew what they were doing! (No, they don't need to be refrigerated...) A wonderful scent that defies description, combined with the benefits of bath salts that will transport you to a totally relaxing, healthful experience.
We are a small family-owned processor right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. We Create wonderfully effective homeopathic high-end cannabis-infused topicals that are budget friendly; tried and tested, they are designed with a focus on those with chronic ailments to help with a better quality of life.