Cucumber Kraze Soaking Salts - Skunk's Butt Products
This homeopathic cannabis-infused specially crafted soaking salt rivals anything you might find at your local bath store, with the addition of our pain rub solutions and volcanic salts added in! (No, they don't need to be refrigerated...) A wonderful scent that defies description, combined with the benefits of bath salts will transport you to a totally relaxing, healthful experience
Skunk's Butt Products
We are a small family-owned processor right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. We Create wonderfully effective homeopathic high-end cannabis-infused topicals that are budget friendly; tried and tested, they are designed with a focus on those with chronic ailments to help with a better quality of life.