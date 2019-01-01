 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Skunk's Butt Products

$35.00MSRP

2:1 THC/CBD Cannabis-infused homeopathic topical, developed with chronic pain in mind. Solution comes packaged in an elegant bottle, complete with one of 12 different semi-precious roll-on gemstones; Amethyst, Hematite, Aventurine (Green or Red), Tiger's Eye, Sodalite, the list goes on. Visit our website at skunksbutt.com for additional details.

We are a small family-owned processor right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. We Create wonderfully effective homeopathic high-end cannabis-infused topicals that are budget friendly; tried and tested, they are designed with a focus on those with chronic ailments to help with a better quality of life.