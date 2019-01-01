About this product
2:1 THC/CBD Cannabis-infused homeopathic topical, developed with chronic pain in mind. Solution comes packaged in an elegant bottle, complete with one of 12 different semi-precious roll-on gemstones; Amethyst, Hematite, Aventurine (Green or Red), Tiger's Eye, Sodalite, the list goes on. Visit our website at skunksbutt.com for additional details.
Skunk's Butt Products
Skunk's Butt Products
We are a small family-owned processor right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. We Create wonderfully effective homeopathic high-end cannabis-infused topicals that are budget friendly; tried and tested, they are designed with a focus on those with chronic ailments to help with a better quality of life.