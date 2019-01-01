 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skunk's Butt Lip Balm

by Skunk's Butt Products

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Another innovative product from Skunk's Butt! We've combined the best of both worlds; THC and CBD in a luxuriously smooth and fun lip balm! Just the right combination of butters, oils, cannabis, colors, & flavors to give you a wonderful tingle for any occasion. - On your lips to heal, seal & protect. - Your new face paint during game-day, or - lower... to share a tingle with that someone special.

About this brand

Skunk's Butt Products Logo
We are a small family-owned processor right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. We Create wonderfully effective homeopathic high-end cannabis-infused topicals that are budget friendly; tried and tested, they are designed with a focus on those with chronic ailments to help with a better quality of life.