Another innovative product from Skunk's Butt! We've combined the best of both worlds; THC and CBD in a luxuriously smooth and fun lip balm! Just the right combination of butters, oils, cannabis, colors, & flavors to give you a wonderful tingle for any occasion. - On your lips to heal, seal & protect. - Your new face paint during game-day, or - lower... to share a tingle with that someone special.
We are a small family-owned processor right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. We Create wonderfully effective homeopathic high-end cannabis-infused topicals that are budget friendly; tried and tested, they are designed with a focus on those with chronic ailments to help with a better quality of life.