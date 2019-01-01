 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 15"X17" CLEAR HIGH BARRIER BAGS (100 PER PACK)

15"X17" CLEAR HIGH BARRIER BAGS (100 PER PACK)

by Skunkworx Packaging

$89.99MSRP

About this product

Skunkworx Packaging's bags are the FIRST and ONLY Completely Clear High Barrier Bags on the market! Skunkworx Packaging's bags are Made in the USA from FDA food‐contact approved materials, and are completely BPA free. These bags are far superior to your everyday turkey bags! Every farmer that has used them are instantly converted and never want to see another turkey bag again. These are the bags used by cultivators and distributors to keep their flowers fresh and secure. These bags are reusable, resealable and child resistant compliant. Flowers are guaranteed to stay fresh without humidistat for at least one year! Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks! Bag Specifications: • Dimensions: 15" x 17" / 381mm x 431.8mm • Thickness: 3 mil / 0.0762mm • Weight: 0.995 oz / 28.2 g • Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR): 0.26cc/100sqin/24 hours • Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate (MVTR): 0.32g/100sqin/24 hours • 100 Per pack

About this brand

Skunkworx Packaging Logo
With over 30 years of packaging engineering experience and a master cannabis grower with over 12 years of farming experience, we have engineered a material with the perfect combination of properties to achieve the optimal environment for the curing and storage of cannabis and the tightest lockdown of odor available. We are your source for state-compliant and child-resistant packaging.