About this product
Skunkworx Packaging Concentrate Jars Ideal for storing concentrates, wax, or shatter, these child resistant jars are a classy way to manage your dabs. Designed to work with child-resistant closures for an elegant symmetric look, these concentrate containers adeptly keep product out of the hands of children while keeping the contents fresh. In addition, the ultra-hygienic glass design renders concentrates easy to handle with no mess. Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks! • Capacity: 5ml, 6ml, 9ml, 14ml • Material: Glass • Child resistant • Black cap • Usage: Concentrates • Count: 80 jars & caps per pack
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.