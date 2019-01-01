 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GLASS VIAL WITH BLACK CHILD RESISTANT CAP

by Skunkworx Packaging

$119.00MSRP

About this product

Skunkworx Packaging Child Resistant Glass Vials (278 per pack) If you have a premium preroll, you need to put it in premium packaging. Glass vials are crystal clear and put your product in the best light. And with a child resistant cap, your product will not only be smell-proof, it will be one of the only compliant products on the market! Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks! • Capacity: 109mm pre-rolled cone • Material: Glass • Child resistant • Black cap • Usage: pre-rolled cone • Count: 278 jars & caps per pack

About this brand

With over 30 years of packaging engineering experience and a master cannabis grower with over 12 years of farming experience, we have engineered a material with the perfect combination of properties to achieve the optimal environment for the curing and storage of cannabis and the tightest lockdown of odor available. We are your source for state-compliant and child-resistant packaging.