About this product
Skunkworx Packaging Child Resistant Glass Vials (278 per pack) If you have a premium preroll, you need to put it in premium packaging. Glass vials are crystal clear and put your product in the best light. And with a child resistant cap, your product will not only be smell-proof, it will be one of the only compliant products on the market! Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks! • Capacity: 109mm pre-rolled cone • Material: Glass • Child resistant • Black cap • Usage: pre-rolled cone • Count: 278 jars & caps per pack
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.