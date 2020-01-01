 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bootylicious

by Sky Cannabis

Sky Cannabis Cannabis Flower Bootylicious

About this product

Bootylicious is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion.

