  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Cherry Pie
Hybrid

Black Cherry Pie

by Sky Standard Gardens

Sky Standard Gardens Cannabis Flower Black Cherry Pie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie is a fruity strain with colorful foliage. Created by Green Mountain Collective, this strain is the genetic offspring of Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. These genetics are exhibited in the deep purple hues overlaid by jade green buds with orange hairs, as well as in the pungent woody aroma smeared with tart blackberry. Black Cherry Pie’s physical effects soothe nausea and minor aches and pains while keeping the mind aloof and creative. Its bright mind and semi-sedative effects make it a natural complement for indoor activities and relaxed evenings.

About this brand

