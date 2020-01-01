About this product

Our Premium Hemp Oil Vape Cartridges contain our signature cannabidiol hemp oil, plus other all-natural plant-based ingredients: MCT (otherwise known as fractionated coconut oil) Cannabidiol Terpenes (a compound that acts on receptors to increase serotonin, dopamine and more). The all-natural blueberry flavor is yummy, and it’s not harsh on your throat like many lower quality vape products.