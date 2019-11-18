dishitoutleafy21
on November 18th, 2019
Love how discreet my vape is and it draws really nice for its size.
This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com
on November 18th, 2019
on November 1st, 2019
Great product from an even greater company, this company is going to be making waves in no time!
on October 18th, 2019
Auto draw makes vaping carts really easy, 10/10
The ‘98 Aloha White Widow is an especially potent cut of White Widow that has grown in renown alongside Hawaiian legends like Maui Wowie and Kona Gold. This White Widow phenotype reeks of diesel and skunk and has a rich earthy taste with intermittent notes of hash. Its buds are coated in trichomes, giving its dark foliage a lustrous glint to go along with its room-filling odor. This one-hitter-quitter uplifts the mind with mind-bending euphoria that materializes in the body as airy relaxation. ‘98 Aloha White Widow is available from Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank.