 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. SkyBlue Essential - White

SkyBlue Essential - White

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Skip to Reviews
4.932
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Batteries & Power SkyBlue Essential - White
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Batteries & Power SkyBlue Essential - White
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Batteries & Power SkyBlue Essential - White
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Batteries & Power SkyBlue Essential - White

$34.99MSRP

About this product

This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com

32 customer reviews

Show all
4.932

write a review

dishitoutleafy21

Love how discreet my vape is and it draws really nice for its size.

charlie10142

Great product from an even greater company, this company is going to be making waves in no time!

johnccellwick2

Auto draw makes vaping carts really easy, 10/10

About this strain

'98 Aloha White Widow

'98 Aloha White Widow

The ‘98 Aloha White Widow is an especially potent cut of White Widow that has grown in renown alongside Hawaiian legends like Maui Wowie and Kona Gold. This White Widow phenotype reeks of diesel and skunk and has a rich earthy taste with intermittent notes of hash. Its buds are coated in trichomes, giving its dark foliage a lustrous glint to go along with its room-filling odor. This one-hitter-quitter uplifts the mind with mind-bending euphoria that materializes in the body as airy relaxation. ‘98 Aloha White Widow is available from Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank.  

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!