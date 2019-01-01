 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SkyBlue Vapor™ Slim Oil Cartridge - 510 Thread

by SkyBlue Vapor™

$9.99MSRP

About this product

Sleek, discreet, and effective.  These are all the words that come to mind when considering SkyBlue's slim essential oil atomizer.  This is the smallest, lightest, and most versatile essential oil atomizer that we offer.  This atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof!  In combination with our "Click" Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser.  All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter.  This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!

Blue Dream

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!