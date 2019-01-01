About this product
Taste every last terp... Our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor! No wicks or coils, only pure ceramics and pyrex glass make this a must-have addition This atomizer is best for low temperature vaping. Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready! All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
SkyBlue Vapor™
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!