 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Ceramic Plate

SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Ceramic Plate

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Write a review
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vaporizer Accessories SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Ceramic Plate

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Taste every last terp...  Our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor!  No wicks or coils, only pure ceramics and pyrex glass make this a must-have addition This atomizer is best for low temperature vaping. Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready!  All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!