dishitoutleafy21
on November 18th, 2019
Dropped this like 5 times already and it’s still going strong, good hits too
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The SkyBlue Vapor™ ceramic dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! The all ceramic atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around two high quality quartz rods which delivers an intense amount of vapor. This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits! Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready. All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!
on November 18th, 2019
Dropped this like 5 times already and it’s still going strong, good hits too
on November 1st, 2019
This came with my SkyBlue Deluxe and I love it! The double coil is nice for taking big rips.
on April 17th, 2019
Received this with my Deluxe Kit. It definitely hits well and it's cool being able to see the vapor come up.