  SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Dual Coil

SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Dual Coil

by SkyBlue Vapor™

5.07
SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Dual Coil

$19.99MSRP

About this product

The SkyBlue Vapor™ ceramic dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit!  The all ceramic atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around two high quality quartz rods which delivers an intense amount of vapor.  This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits! Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready.  All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!

7 customer reviews

5.07

dishitoutleafy21

Dropped this like 5 times already and it’s still going strong, good hits too

charlie10142

This came with my SkyBlue Deluxe and I love it! The double coil is nice for taking big rips.

dingoberry

Received this with my Deluxe Kit. It definitely hits well and it's cool being able to see the vapor come up.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!