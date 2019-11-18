dishitoutleafy21
on November 18th, 2019
love my herbal atomizer from skyblue
Our herbal atomizer is designed specifically for your finest herbs or "dry" concentrates. Typically, this would be the material under the screen of an herbal grinder. The pure ceramic heating chamber ensures an even temperature and taste while the titanium flat coil provides a steady vaporization rate. Need to pack in more? Simply remove the the loading spring connected to the chamber cover and double the amount you can pack in!
on November 1st, 2019
Small pack size but I like that it lets me use dry herb with my SkyBlue pen
on April 17th, 2019
I use mine strictly for pollen and love it. It's hard to find a flat plate coil anymore.