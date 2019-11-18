 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SkyBlue Vapor™ Herbal Atomizer

by SkyBlue Vapor™

4.79
$9.99MSRP

About this product

Our herbal atomizer is designed specifically for your finest herbs or "dry" concentrates. Typically, this would be the material under the screen of an herbal grinder.  The pure ceramic heating chamber ensures an even temperature and taste while the titanium flat coil provides a steady vaporization rate.  Need to pack in more?  Simply remove the the loading spring connected to the chamber cover and double the amount you can pack in!

9 customer reviews

4.79

dishitoutleafy21

love my herbal atomizer from skyblue

charlie10142

Small pack size but I like that it lets me use dry herb with my SkyBlue pen

lorida42

I use mine strictly for pollen and love it. It's hard to find a flat plate coil anymore.

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!