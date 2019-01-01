About this product
SkyBlue Vapor™ Non-Stick Containers are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone that allows you to store all your concentrates and dry vape material. The reason we choose silicone over glass is simple, it is completely non-stick! Never lose any of your precious concentrates stuck to its container again!
About this brand
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!