  SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen - Green

SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen - Green

by SkyBlue Vapor™

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing the SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen Kit!  We equip each kit with the SkyBlue concentrate atomizer.  Taste every Terp™.  Looking to vape something different?  Easily vaporize all forms of Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential oils with just one pen!  Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping.  All of our atomizers feature "Click" Lock Technology.  This means the atomizer "click" locks directly into the battery.  No more vapes falling apart in your pocket!  Very sleek and discreet, the SkyBlue Vapor™ pen is perfect for travel.  You will never have to leave home without your vape again!  Vaping is gaining ground quickly and so you will blend right in using our pen.  No questions asked!  Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.

Green Crack

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!