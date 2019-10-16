sw305mia
on October 16th, 2019
decided to give this a try, dont regret it at all, the kit also makes this easy to use
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Introducing the SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen Kit! We equip each kit with the SkyBlue concentrate atomizer. Taste every Terp™. Looking to vape something different? Easily vaporize all forms of Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential oils with just one pen! Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. All of our atomizers feature "Click" Lock Technology. This means the atomizer "click" locks directly into the battery. No more vapes falling apart in your pocket! Very sleek and discreet, the SkyBlue Vapor™ pen is perfect for travel. You will never have to leave home without your vape again! Vaping is gaining ground quickly and so you will blend right in using our pen. No questions asked! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
on October 16th, 2019
decided to give this a try, dont regret it at all, the kit also makes this easy to use
on April 17th, 2019
Received as a gift, the purple is so nice. I named my vape "Purple Rain"
on December 1st, 2018
Have both this and the slim battery these guys offer - 10/10 review. Works great with carts and concentrate.
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.