About Our Delta 8 Gummies Our Delta 8 gummies produce an amazing euphoric effect with a calming body buzz. They contain 16 gummies per pack, with 25 mg Delta 8 THC per gummy. Directions Serving Size 1/2 (half) or 1 (one) – 25 mg gummy. Consult a physician before using this product and use it responsibly. START LOWER THAN WHAT YOU THINK AND WAIT 2-4 HOURS BEFORE TAKING MORE. MAY TAKE A FEW TIMES TO FIND YOUR IDEAL DOSE, BUT IT IS BETTER TO MISS LOW THAN TO TAKE TOO MUCH. The average dose is 10-40mgs. Some people need higher, some need lower. It is important to not overestimate your needs. If you are familiar with Delta 9 THC edibles, the experience is generally said to be in the comparable potency range of 2:1-1:1 D8:D9. This means, it’s commonly reported that Delta 8 is half as potent up to equal in potency with Delta 9. Taking too high of a dose of Delta 8 Gummies may produce an extremely uncomfortable and/or anxious experience. Must be at least 21 years or older to use. Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the product. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 Gummies Product Description Amount: 16 x 25 mg gummies per pack Container: Mylar Bags Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Sodium Citrate. Gluten-Free Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Things to Consider Delta 8 gummies can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Skyhio retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (H.R.2 – 115th Congress), have a definition of hemp that is different than Section 297a of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 or has a different local or state law that conflicts with existing federal law which thereby renders this product illegal in that state or territory. If we find that the product is illegal in your state or territory after your order we may refuse to ship and give a refund less any processing fees and/or time costs incurred. Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Delta 8 Gummies Shipping Terms & Exclusions Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Rhode Island and Utah.