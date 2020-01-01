About this product

Our Delta 8 THC CDT vape cartridges feature 950mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and 50 mg of strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically offers an amazing uplifting feel and calming energy, without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC, and is an ideal product for users who don’t like the anxiety, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling that Delta 9 THC gives. The cannabis terpenes are added to improve taste and magnify the delta 8 effects. Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains: 1000mg total extract 950mg Delta 8 THC oil 50mg terpenes No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: Varies depending on puff size Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 1000 mg Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes