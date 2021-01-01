About this product

Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features 1 ml of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an amazing uplifting feel and calming energy without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC product and is an ideal product for those who don’t like the anxieties, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling Delta 9 THC gives. Some users experience little to no intoxication at all, while still experiencing the upbeat mood. Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains: 1 ml total extract 95% Delta 8 THC oil 5% terpenes No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else VIEW LAB TESTING Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1 ml total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes of your choice Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 1 ml Delta 8 THC Content: varies per batch Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes Directions The Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is ready to go upon receipt and works simply by attaching to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew the mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. What is Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 THC, also referred to as D8, Delta 8, and Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, is an isomer of cannabidiol or “CBD”. It is another type of cannabinoid found in the hemp plant like CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDv, and so on. Despite its name, it does not have the same kind of intoxicating effects as delta 9 THC. While delta 8 can alter and elevate your mood, it is far less intoxicating and much more functional than delta 8 THC. It can give a moderate “buzz” but without the same levels of intoxication, anxieties, or paranoias typically associated with delta 9 THC. Why Use Delta 8 THC There are no long term studies, and very few studies at all on Delta 8 THC, so much of what we know about delta 8 THC comes from anecdotal evidence, which should not be considered conclusive, and you should realize that your experience may vary. That said, many people report Delta 8 THC to be uplifting and helping them to feel calm, happy, and energetic, especially in social settings.