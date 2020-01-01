Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features 1000mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an amazing uplifting feel and a calming energy without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC product and is an ideal product for those who don’t like the anxieties, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling Delta 9 THC gives. Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains: 1000mg total extract 950mg Delta 8 THC oil 50mg terpenes No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 1000 mg Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.