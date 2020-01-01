About this product

In this groundbreaking book – for the first time in paperback and fully-updated with all the latest legal information - outspoken freethinker Jesse Ventura lays out his philosophy. Now more than ever before, our country needs full legalization of medical/recreational marijuana and hemp. Seemingly with every day that goes by we find out more positive things about marijuana, a medicinal plant in abundant supply, yet legalization finds stronger resistance from government agencies and big business. Find out why the US government patented CBD and what Big Pharma companies have exclusive rights to create marijuana medication and why the DEA can’t be trusted. Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto calls for an end to the War on Drugs. Legalizing marijuana will serve to rejuvenate our pathetic economy and just might make people a little happier. Ventura’s book will show us all how we can take our country back. “More celebs than ever are jumping on the ‘Legalize’ bandwagon. Why? Because it’s safe now. It won’t impact your career anymore. But Jesse Ventura has been a solid proponent of legal cannabis for decades. In Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto, he lays out the good sense of legalization, as well as the sheer insanity of prohibition. As a proud American, he pulls no punches calling out the political elite. - Dan Skye, High Times editor-in-chief “Ventura is ultimately quite convincing about the ineffectuality of the War on Drugs, and on the contradictions and corruptions of the Drug Enforcement Administration, a particular bugbear of his.” - Michael Lindgren, The Washington Post