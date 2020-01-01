Biohazard Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Orange Daiquiri was bred by Cannarado and popularized by Jungle Boys. This strain crosses Orange Cookies and Grape Pie to give us a sweet citrus aroma with added pine and diesel flavors. It tastes like mandarin liqueur with gas and herbal notes. Flowers grow medium-sized with purple highlights, long orange hairs, and a glittering coat of resin. Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation.