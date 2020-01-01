 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Platinum OG Kush Budder 1g

by Skymint

Skymint Concentrates Solvent Platinum OG Kush Budder 1g

About this product

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

