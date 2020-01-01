 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Durban Cookies Sugar Wax 1g

by Slab Mechanix

Write a review
Durban Cookies Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.

Looking for that hydro you haven't found since medical? Agro Mechanix has been at it since the start of dispensaries and made the transition so you didn't get left behind. Tacoma bred, born and raised, you can count on Agro Mechanix to provide the highest quality indoor hydro, outdoor sun grown and top shelf concentrates to light up your day!