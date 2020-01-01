 Loading…

Hybrid

White Runtz Wax 1g

by Slab Mechanix

About this product

About this strain

White Runtz

Grown by the Runtz crew in California, White Runtz is a cross of Gelato and Zkittlez. Noted for its stark white trichomes that make buds look white, White Runtz is a potent strain that will coat your senses with a sweet, fruity flavor profile for hours. The strain is grown only by the Runtz crew which means you’re going to receive a quality product that is treated with care.

About this brand

Slab Mechanix Logo
Looking for that hydro you haven't found since medical? Agro Mechanix has been at it since the start of dispensaries and made the transition so you didn't get left behind. Tacoma bred, born and raised, you can count on Agro Mechanix to provide the highest quality indoor hydro, outdoor sun grown and top shelf concentrates to light up your day!