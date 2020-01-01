 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Designer OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Smith Rock Cannabis Company

About this strain

Designer OG

Designer OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Archive Seed Bank’s Designer OG celebrates original Kush genetics by crossing Hollywood Pure Kush and Face Off OG. Flavors include pungent piney notes, and it offers a relaxing, euphoric high, making Designer OG a must-try for any OG enthusiasts who want to get back to their roots.

