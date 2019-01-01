 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Smoke Ghost Scented Smoking Filter - Fluffy Flower

by Smoke Ghost

$19.99MSRP

The Smoke Ghost allows you to smoke without the smell of the smoke. The Ghost replaces your smoke odor with lovely fragrances that are potent enough to overwhelm the smell of what you're burning. Here are some of the features of the Smoke Ghost: -Gets rid of the smell of smoke: Smoke discretely wherever you like -Contains scent cartridge: The smoke odor transforms into an aromatic fragrance -Portable: Able to be hidden in your hand -Interchangeable scents: The scent cartridge (the colored top) is interchangeable with other bases (the black bottom) allowing you to mix and match scents with others without using their mouthpiece -Reduces second-hand smoke: The toxins in the smoke exhaled through the Ghost is filtered   Fluffy Flower The Fluffy Flower contains a sage scent that is similar to Vick's Vaporub. As such, it is a great scent for smokers who have a running nose. The scent clears the sinuses of the user. Get this Ghost if you enjoy the sage!

Smoke Ghost is the World's best personal smoking filter that transforms your marijuana odor into lovely, amazing fragrances allowing you to smoke discretely and eliminate second-hand smoke. Our colored scent cartridge makes the Ghost the most effective filter for eliminating the smell and its convenient size makes it the most portable (fits in palm of your hand). The Smoke Ghost is your unique solution to minimizing that dank smell from your marijuana. Check out our page for more details.