About this product

The Smoke Ghost allows you to smoke without the smell of the smoke. The Ghost replaces your smoke odor with lovely fragrances that are potent enough to overwhelm the smell of what you're burning. Here are some of the features of the Smoke Ghost: -Gets rid of the smell of smoke: Smoke discretely wherever you like -Contains scent cartridge: The smoke odor transforms into an aromatic fragrance -Portable: Able to be hidden in your hand -Interchangeable scents: The scent cartridge (the colored top) is interchangeable with other bases (the black bottom) allowing you to mix and match scents with others without using their mouthpiece -Reduces second-hand smoke: The toxins in the smoke exhaled through the Ghost is filtered Jasmin Jazz This wonderful flavor comes from the jasmine flower hailing from the tropical regions of Southeast Asia. Jasmin Jazz is beloved for its deeply rich floral aroma which provides a soothing scent for the user. Try this if you love flowers!