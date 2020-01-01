 Loading…
  5. CBD Critical Mass Pre-Roll 7g 7-pack
Indica

CBD Critical Mass Pre-Roll 7g 7-pack

by Smoke-Rite

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

CBD Critical Mass

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

About this brand

Smoke-Rite