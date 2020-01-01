 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Golden Ticket Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Golden Ticket Cartridge 1g

by Smoke-Rite

Smoke-Rite Concentrates Cartridges Golden Ticket Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Golden Ticket

Golden Ticket
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

About this brand

Smoke-Rite