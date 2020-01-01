 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Cookies Pre-Roll 7g 14-pack

White Cookies Pre-Roll 7g 14-pack

by Smoke-Rite

Write a review
Smoke-Rite Cannabis Pre-rolls White Cookies Pre-Roll 7g 14-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Cookies

White Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

White Cookies is a potent hybrid enjoyed for its ability to stimulate appetite and curb pain. White Cookies is made by crossing White Widow and Girl Scout Cookies. With high potency on both side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain will give you the munchies as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress. White Cookies is bred by Crop King Seeds.

About this brand

Smoke-Rite Logo
Smoke-Rite