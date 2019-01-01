Smoke Set is an online smoke shop dedicated to giving smokers the most enjoyable smoking experience by offering the highest quality smoking devices for the best deals. All of our pieces are hand crafted by smokers, for smokers, and provide the smoothest hits available. We offer free shipping on all U.S. orders, hassle free returns, huge discounts, and free limited warranty on all our pieces. "Piece of Mind" Policy No more need to stress over breaking your new pipe. Our "Piece of Mind" policy alleviates the biggest risk of buying a new piece; breaking it. We are the first online smoke shop to offer a free limited warranty on all our pieces. The warranty covers any water pipe, hand pipe, and ashcatcher purchased from us that breaks for any reason, for up to one year after the purchase date.