  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Deluxe Acrylic Rolling Tray by The Higher Society

Deluxe Acrylic Rolling Tray by The Higher Society

by Smoketokes

$11.95MSRP

About this product

Deluxe Acrylic Rolling Tray by The Higher Society Size: 12 x 6.5" Removable Mini Side Tray Rolling Tip Holders Cigarette/Cigar Holders Clipper Lighter Holder

About this brand

Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies. Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!