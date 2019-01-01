About this product
DNA Xtract Kit by DNA Glass The Xtract by DNA Glass makes dabbing easy and travel freindly. The main body is made out of 3mm glass and stands at 13 inches with either quartz or titanium tip. Kit Includes: Glass Main Chamber with Percolator Glass Mouthpiece Quartz Tip Titanium Tip Glass Dab Tray Travel Box Case
Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies. Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!