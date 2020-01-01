 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Berries and Cream Pre-Roll

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

About this strain

Berries & Crème

Berries & Crème, bred by Certified Portland, is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @smokeypoint_wa