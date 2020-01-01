 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blueberry Pancakes Crumble 1g
Hybrid

Blueberry Pancakes Crumble 1g

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

Write a review
Smokey Point Productions (SPP) Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Pancakes Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia. 

About this brand

Smokey Point Productions (SPP) Logo
We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @smokeypoint_wa